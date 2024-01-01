Hi Fastly customers + friends,

In Q1 2019, we focused on increasing the scalability of our edge cloud network, with the release of several new features in general availability (GA) and limited availability (LA). We also brought online several new POPs, bringing the global number of Fastly POPs to 60 and increasing our total connected edge capacity to 45 Tbps.

Below, you can explore all that we’ve been up to this past quarter.

Table of contents

Network updates: 60 global POPs, 45 Tbps of edge capacity

We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly now operates 60 POPs worldwide. We have also increased performance and scalability of POPs spanning six continents to better serve our customers and their users. Fastly’s total connected edge capacity is now 45 Tbps.

This means that internet service providers (ISPs), enterprise companies, and cloud service providers (CSPs) can reduce network hops, enabling lower latency and more performant connections to our edge cloud, by interconnecting with Fastly directly at these IXPs.

Introducing Lucet

We are thrilled to announce the open sourcing of Lucet, Fastly’s native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. WebAssembly is a technology created to enable web browsers to safely execute programs at near-native speeds. Lucet is designed to take WebAssembly beyond the browser, and build a platform for faster, safer execution on Fastly’s edge cloud. Check out the GitHub repo, and start playing with Lucet now.

Experience service creation in a whole new way

Fastly users can now discover features and configure at their own pace: we've changed the customer service creation experience so that all new services start with an unrestricted Version 1 draft. There are no requirements to start exploring! Our goal is to empower users by increasing the discoverability of our features. You can read up on a full breakdown of the new service creation experience in our documentation.

Large file support is in Limited Availability

Don’t let the name fool you! Improved large file support not only helps us support customers with very large files, but also helps Fastly properly support caching range requests. After enabling the large file support feature, we eliminate the 5GB size limit and also now efficiently cache range requests by only caching the pieces that end-users have requested. This feature has to be explicitly enabled in VCL and we are still adding functionality, but we’ve been bringing on early adopters and getting very positive feedback.

More quality control with the Image Optimizer API

Now customers can have precise control over image quality regardless of the output image format and dimensions. Our image quality functionality accepts a second quality value specifically for when automatic delivery of WebP format images occurs via content negotiation.