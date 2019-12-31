How does your CDN stack up?
Fastly delivers 29% faster time to first byte (TTFB) than Edgio's CDN
Why move to Fastly?
Infrastructure: Fastly is built on a single network. Edgio is made up of multiple technologies, including two networks, Limelight (AS22822) and Edgecast (AS15133) that are not yet integrated in addition to a bot management offering which they OEM. Security services can only run on one of the two Edgio networks, a significant limitation.
Performance: Fastly’s performant network accelerates web and app performance, and delivers real-time features. We deliver faster, cache more and purge instantly (150ms Mean Purge Time) by doing more from the edge and less from the origin. The result: Fastly delivers 29% faster time to first byte (TTFB)* than Edgio.
Deployment choices: Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF can be deployed in the cloud, containers, data centers, at the edge, or any combination of these. Edgio’s WAF can only be deployed on its own network. Their cloud-only network predicates traffic being routed on the same network as their CDN to provide any security value. Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF is decoupled from our CDN for flexibility.
Control and Configurability: Fastly allows for full configurability giving timely control over content, caching, and rollbacks. Fastly is DevOps and CI/CD friendly, taking an API-first approach for all services. Fastly has a G2 ‘Administration’ rating of 8.8, compared to Edgio’s 7.3 (as of December 2023).
Real-Time Visibility: Fastly streams logs in real-time for no additional cost. With a larger choice of integrations, we also provide instant visibility into traffic, performance, potential threats, and troubleshooting. Eliminate black boxes and access granular visibility at every stage of the request path, from origin to edge.
Superior Support: Fastly delivers superior customer support and an SLA to all contracted customers yielding a CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score of 95%, and a G2 ‘Support’ rating of 9.4, compared to Edgio’s 8.1 (as of December 2023).
Hear what our customers have to say
“With Fastly, we can configure and tweak our platform continuously. We continue to see performance improvements and saw an 18% performance improvement in time to first byte (TTFB), which is impressive.HTTP/3 combined with Brotli, a new compression system, gives our customers better performance and a much faster experience.”
David Annez, Head of Engineering, Loveholidays
“Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem.”
Brian Benns, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY
“We chose Fastly because of its flexibility. Fastly opens up the entire configuration to us; we can do whatever we want and then push it out. You can’t do that with any other CDN. Most CDNs have a complex UI that you have to mess with, and you have to access an engineer to make config changes. Fastly saves us time and energy.”
Alan Schaaf, Founder and CEO of Imgur
Hear what analysts have to say
An IDC MarketScape Worldwide Commercial CDN Leader
Recognized in 2022 as a Leader by IDC for our innovative, developer-focused content delivery services.
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Of Fastly Network Services
Fastly delivered 189% ROI over 3 years. Learn about the cost savings and business benefits of Fastly CDN.
Related resources
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
291 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of September 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022
Support plans
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Standard
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Gold
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Enterprise
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).