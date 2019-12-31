Superior Support: Fastly delivers superior customer support and an SLA to all contracted customers yielding a CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score of 95%, and a G2 ‘Support’ rating of 9.4, compared to Edgio’s 8.1 (as of December 2023).

Real-Time Visibility: Fastly streams logs in real-time for no additional cost. With a larger choice of integrations, we also provide instant visibility into traffic, performance, potential threats, and troubleshooting. Eliminate black boxes and access granular visibility at every stage of the request path, from origin to edge.

Control and Configurability: Fastly allows for full configurability giving timely control over content, caching, and rollbacks. Fastly is DevOps and CI/CD friendly, taking an API-first approach for all services. Fastly has a G2 ‘Administration’ rating of 8.8, compared to Edgio’s 7.3 (as of December 2023).

Deployment choices: Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF can be deployed in the cloud, containers, data centers, at the edge, or any combination of these. Edgio’s WAF can only be deployed on its own network. Their cloud-only network predicates traffic being routed on the same network as their CDN to provide any security value. Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF is decoupled from our CDN for flexibility.

Performance: Fastly’s performant network accelerates web and app performance, and delivers real-time features. We deliver faster, cache more and purge instantly (150ms Mean Purge Time) by doing more from the edge and less from the origin. The result: Fastly delivers 29% faster time to first byte (TTFB)* than Edgio.

Infrastructure: Fastly is built on a single network. Edgio is made up of multiple technologies, including two networks, Limelight (AS22822) and Edgecast (AS15133) that are not yet integrated in addition to a bot management offering which they OEM. Security services can only run on one of the two Edgio networks, a significant limitation.

“With Fastly, we can configure and tweak our platform continuously. We continue to see performance improvements and saw an 18% performance improvement in time to first byte (TTFB), which is impressive.HTTP/3 combined with Brotli, a new compression system, gives our customers better performance and a much faster experience.”

David Annez, Head of Engineering, Loveholidays

“Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem.”

Brian Benns, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY

“We chose Fastly because of its flexibility. Fastly opens up the entire configuration to us; we can do whatever we want and then push it out. You can’t do that with any other CDN. Most CDNs have a complex UI that you have to mess with, and you have to access an engineer to make config changes. Fastly saves us time and energy.”

Alan Schaaf, Founder and CEO of Imgur