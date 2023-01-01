Fastly Live Event Monitoring Service FAQ

What is the Live Event Monitoring Service?

Our Live Event Monitoring Service lets you reserve Fastly support resources when the stakes are high and you can’t afford any downtime. With experienced engineers monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting complex issues throughout your event, you’ll be able to find and fix problems before they impact your end users.

What types of events are suitable?

You can use Fastly’s Live Event Monitoring Service anytime your team needs to deliver a successful event. Common event types include:

Sports live streams

Awards shows live streams

Conferences and events live streams

Holiday and flash sales

Product and service launches

What is included in this service?

For the duration of your scheduled event, the Live Event Monitoring Service reserves Fastly support staff who will perform the following:

Monitoring Drops or spikes in bandwidth and request levels 5xx and 4xx Errors Cache hit ratio Origin Latency Upstream issues with origin Internet congestion events

Alerting & real-time communication: Fastly works with you to jointly define alerting thresholds Real-time notifications via instant messaging

Troubleshooting: Rapid response from Fastly support personnel who know your configuration and have been monitoring the event Accelerated escalation to senior support teams



Do you offer add-ons like

pre-event planning and post-event reporting?

Yes. Fastly will work with you to customize the Live Event Monitoring

Service to meet your team’s unique needs. Optional add-ons include:

3rd party analytics integrations (i.e. Catchpoint, Conviva, etc.)

Pre-event preparation & testing (separate professional services engagement)

Post-event executive reports (separate professional services engagement)

What is not included?

The Live Event Monitoring Service is limited to monitoring, alerting, and

troubleshooting your Fastly service. We are not committing to monitoring,

alerting, and troubleshooting other vendor’s products as part of this service,

although we will assist you with the information available about other service

providers to help troubleshoot your issues.

How do you charge for this service?

Fastly’s Live Event Monitoring Service is priced per hour for a minimum of five

hours and a maximum of ten hours. To discuss pricing with our team, please

contact sales@fastly.com.

I have multiple events, what are my options?

To purchase the Live Event Monitoring Service for multiple events, you’ll need

to submit the dates and times of all your events to Fastly. If you know the dates and times of your events upfront, we can create a

contract that encompasses all your events.

If you don’t know the dates and

times of all your events upfront, we can create a contract for the events

you do have that information for, and simply amend the contract with the

additional events once you confirm those dates and times.



If you are interested in discussing purchasing Live Event Monitoring for

multiple events, please reach out to sales@fastly.com and we can discuss your

requirements.

Is there an approval process?

Yes, requests for the Live Event Monitoring Service are subject to Fastly

approval based on support resource availability. We ask that you submit a

request for this service at least 48 hours before your event so we can provide

a timely response.

Is this service available for all regions?

Yes, you can purchase Fastly’s Live Event Monitoring Service for any event in any region.

How do I get help if I have more questions?

Contact sales@fastly.com and a representative will respond as soon as

possible.