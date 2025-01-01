A RedMonk Conversation: Kelly Shortridge Talks Security at Fastly

Kelly Shortridge (Senior Director, Security Product Line at Fastly) joins RedMonk’s Kelly Fitzpatrick to talk security. The Kellys cover isolation and modularity (with a few nature metaphors from Kelly S.), bridging the gap between security and development teams, and secure by design thinking (this time with an ice cream cone metaphor). Kelly S. also covers how her security philosophy translates to Fastly through her work with both the Security product line and the Security Research Team.