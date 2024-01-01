Election night 2020: under the hood of the nation’s newsroom

The engineering teams at USA TODAY take you behind the scenes of November 3, 2020, to relive the spikes, dips, and most-astounding stats they witnessed as the ballots rolled in and the headlines rolled out. Plus, hear how fronting USA TODAY’s origin with Fastly’s edge empowers their teams to provide accurate live results and critical news updates for the thousands of local and national elections with no downtime or customer experience impact.