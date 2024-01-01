Edge helped grow ecommerce | Fastly

Adorama — one of the largest specialty online retailers for professional audio, video, and photography, and more — experienced staggering growth in 2020, as a new wave of creators found themselves with more time to dedicate to their hobbies and adapt to new ways to learn, work, and play. Hear first-hand how a full migration to Fastly enabled a simpler tech stack, rid their workflow of legacy system blockers, and ramped engineering velocity, putting Adorama in prime position to take advantage of substantial new traffic to their site.


