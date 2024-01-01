Docker magic for monitoring Fastly | Fastly

When the world changes and events go on hold indefinitely, how can you be strategic with your team's time and ensure that, when events are possible once again, your experience is in the best shape it's ever been? You take on projects that enable your team to work smarter, not harder. Such is the case with this custom tool that allows Ticketmaster to better address observability. Lead CDN Engineer, Todd Jimenez, demonstrates how to consume the fire hose that is Fastly’s streaming metrics and make those insights easily accessible for more holistic, efficient problem solving — and lets you in on his repository (github.com/mrnetops/fastly-dashboards) so you can perform some metrics magic of your own.