Smarter scaling with traffic control and cacheable experimentation | Fastly

Tech company RVU is about as nimble as they come. With brands like Uswitch, Money, and Bankrate in their portfolio, RVU developers are rewriting the rules when it comes to building efficiently and strategically at the edge. Two such projects are Baton Pass, an automated traffic routing solution, and Chansey, which uses Fastly restarts and vary headers to build cacheable experimentation directly into its infrastructure.