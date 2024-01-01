What it takes to be a technical leader

At Web Summit 2023, Fastly Co-Founder Simon Wistow joined a panel discussion with Emil Eifrem Founder & CEO of Neo4j, Nylas Co-Founder & CTO Christine Spang, hosted by NPR's Bobby Allyn, for a conversation around what it takes to become leader of a large tech company. All panelists bring in their perspectives from different stage companies, discussing challenges like the impact of AI innovation on leadership, direction and hiring, and preserving a healthy company culture, among other hot topics across the industry.