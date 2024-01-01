Reviving the spirit of the open web

Fastly Co-Founder Simon Wistow remembers the days when creating a website was a breeze; very unlike today, where the web stack has become a labyrinth of complexities that threaten to limit the number of people who can create and scale sites to only a very few. In his Web Summit keynote, Simon delves into how technologies like JAMstack, edge computing, and the Fediverse can help bring us back to simpler times, democratize the web beyond Silicon Valley's bounds, and open it up to everyone, despite the current economic macroclimate and increased industry consolidation.