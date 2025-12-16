Adam Carter is a Staff Product Technology Manager at Fastly, specializing in delivering state and storage services for edge developers, including key value stores and persistent object storage. He is highly skilled in product innovation, strategic planning, and simplifying cloud products for customers. Adam previously developed products at AWS, NetApp, and HPE. When he is not focused on the cloud edge, Adam enjoys riding motorcycles in the mountains and spending time with his mini dachshund, who gets all his attention.

Show bio