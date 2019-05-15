Adam Foltzer
Senior Software Engineer
Adam is a senior software engineer at Fastly. Adam was lucky enough to begin programming in Scheme when he was quite young, and has since then had a passion for functional and denotational programming. More recently, he has focused on low-level systems programming in Rust, after spending years working in Haskell at Galois. Prior to studying Computer Science, he studied Russian language and literature, archaeology, and how to fly small aircraft.
The lifecycle and performance of a Lucet instance
Lucet, Fastly’s open source WebAssembly compiler and runtime system, is designed to take WebAssembly beyond the browser, and build a platform for faster, safer execution on Fastly’s edge cloud. This post will introduce each step in the Lucet lifecycle, and benchmark its performance to highlight how we keep overhead low.WebAssembly