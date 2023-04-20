Ajay Bharadwaj
Product Manager, Fastly
Ajay Bharadwaj is a Product Manager at Fastly working on the Compute@Edge team focused on delivering core compute platform functionality that are critical to running serverless workloads at the edge. In his free time, he doesn't miss out on riding his bike or playing a few rounds of chess.
-
Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition
Ajay Bharadwaj
Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction.CDN & Delivery+ 4 more
-
Unified Origin Observability at Fastly
Ajay Bharadwaj, Dom Fee
We are pleased to announce that Origin Inspector, Fastly’s turnkey origin visibility product, is now available to Compute customers.Compute+ 2 more
-
Dynamic Backends help you easily scale across multiple origin backends
Ajay Bharadwaj
Announcing Dynamic Backends, a way for Fastly customers to provide a flexible mechanism for updating the list of acceptable targets and connecting to them at runtime.Compute+ 2 more