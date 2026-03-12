Back to blog
Alejandro Medrano
Senior Software Engineer
Alejandro is a Sr. Software Engineer within the Agents and Modules team, focused on developing the Agent and developing integration that allows customers to run the NGWAF within their environments. Prior to Fastly, Alejandro was a lead engineer at a Micromobility startup, focused on geolocation and infrastructure.
-
Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here
The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture.