Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Alex Casalboni

Developer Advocate, Edgee

Alex is a software engineer passionate about web technologies and music. He began working on web projects and sharing his experiences in 2011. His passion for programming spans different languages such as Python, JavaScript, and Rust, as well as the open-source world and startups. After spending six years helping developers adopt cloud technologies, Alex returned to the startup life to help businesses adopt edge computing and WebAssembly, focusing on product development and developer advocacy.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025