Alex Casalboni
Developer Advocate, Edgee
Alex is a software engineer passionate about web technologies and music. He began working on web projects and sharing his experiences in 2011. His passion for programming spans different languages such as Python, JavaScript, and Rust, as well as the open-source world and startups. After spending six years helping developers adopt cloud technologies, Alex returned to the startup life to help businesses adopt edge computing and WebAssembly, focusing on product development and developer advocacy.
Replacing Client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly Components at the Edge
Alex Casalboni, Terri Allegretto
Edgee and Fastly team up to replace client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly at the edge, improving performance, security, and data collection.Customers+ 4 more