Alice Nodelman
Senior QA Automation Engineer
For over a decade, Alice Nodelman has specialized in automated testing of hard-to-test software. She believes that software should keep its promises. She has mocked out online marketplaces, generated giant databases, replicated web browsing, and turned clouds of virtual and real machines into armies of testing drones. Currently a Senior QA Automation Engineer with Fastly, she is lead developer of in-house testing solutions, including image optimization verification and ensuring correctness of certificate management. Someday she will automate everything.
The QA mindset: designing for reliability
Alice Nodelman
Fastly's engineering teams are smart and capable — they architect thoughtfully, write elegant code, and work carefully with incredible complexity and scale. So why would they (or anyone) need quality assurance (QA)? In this post, Senior QA Automation Engineer Alice Nodelman examines how the QA mindset works, touching on our approach to QA at Fastly and sharing how you could apply this mindset to your organization.