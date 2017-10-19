For over a decade, Alice Nodelman has specialized in automated testing of hard-to-test software. She believes that software should keep its promises. She has mocked out online marketplaces, generated giant databases, replicated web browsing, and turned clouds of virtual and real machines into armies of testing drones. Currently a Senior QA Automation Engineer with Fastly, she is lead developer of in-house testing solutions, including image optimization verification and ensuring correctness of certificate management. Someday she will automate everything.