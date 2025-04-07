Alina Lehtinen-Vela is part of the Content Marketing team at Fastly, where she focuses on the strategy, development, and optimization of marketing content. With over a decade of experience in digital marketing, PR, and SEO, she has a proven track record of securing high-impact media placements and developing data-driven content strategies. When she’s not shaping content strategies, you’ll find her out on a nature walk or knee-deep in a DIY project.