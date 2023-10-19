Aneel Dadani
Fastly
Aneel Dadani oversees our global Security TAM team at Fastly. Aneel started his journey at Fastly through the Signal Sciences acquisition. He is actively involved in the OWASP and CSA communities in the LA area. On his spare time, Aneel is trying to pick up playing golf and spoil his Chihuahua terrier.
-
Preventing Gift Card Fraud with the Next-Gen WAF
Aneel Dadani
Gift card scamming has become a problem at the scale of hundreds of millions of dollars per year, but it’s not just something for consumers to worry about.SecurityProduct