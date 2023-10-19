Back to blog

Aneel Dadani

Fastly

Aneel Dadani oversees our global Security TAM team at Fastly. Aneel started his journey at Fastly through the Signal Sciences acquisition. He is actively involved in the OWASP and CSA communities in the LA area. On his spare time, Aneel is trying to pick up playing golf and spoil his Chihuahua terrier.

