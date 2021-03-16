Annette used to spend her days running around the Denver Fastly Office helping facilitate off-sites, hosting events, and petting all of the office dogs. During these times of work from home, she has collaborated with several teams across the People Team and started working closely with the Internal Employee Communications Team. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in Anthropology. When not working, you can find her shredding the Rocky Mountains with her snowboard, digging into a book, or brewing an awesome pour over coffee.