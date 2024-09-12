Back to blog

Annie Srivastava

Security Technical Account Manager

Annie works on the Technical Account Management team, handling the post-sales customer journey for Fastly security customers. She serves as a Subject Matter Expert on Fastly's NGAWF, advising customers on configurations, rule changes, and new features across all NGWAF deployments.

  • Enhancing Security Capabilities with VCL

    Annie Srivastava, Juan Carlos Murillo

    Fastly VCL has the advantage of being easy to learn, and extremely fast and safe to execute at the edge.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 2 more
