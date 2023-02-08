Back to blog

Arun Kumar

Senior Security Researcher, Fastly

Arun Kumar is a Senior Security Researcher at Fastly, with a focus on bot management & anti-fraud products.

  • DDoS in February

    Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more

    Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • DDoS in January

    Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more

    Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover

    Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team

    Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security.

    Security

  • How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing

    Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team

    In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge.

    Compute
    + 3 more

  • Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more

    Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023

    Security
    + 2 more

  • CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more

    What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability

    Security

  • Examining Chrome's TLS ClientHello Permutation | Fastly

    Jonathan Foote, Arun Kumar, + 2 more

    On January 20th, Chrome shipped an update that changed the profile of one of the most popular TLS client fingerprinting algorithms, JA3. In this short blog post we’ll describe the change and our observations across Fastly's network.

    Industry insights
    Security
