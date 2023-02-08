Arun Kumar
Senior Security Researcher, Fastly
Arun Kumar is a Senior Security Researcher at Fastly, with a focus on bot management & anti-fraud products.
DDoS in February
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.SecurityIndustry insights
DDoS in January
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.SecurityIndustry insights
Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover
Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team
Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security.Security
How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing
Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team
In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge.Compute+ 3 more
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023Security+ 2 more
CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more
What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection VulnerabilitySecurity
Examining Chrome's TLS ClientHello Permutation | Fastly
Jonathan Foote, Arun Kumar, + 2 more
On January 20th, Chrome shipped an update that changed the profile of one of the most popular TLS client fingerprinting algorithms, JA3. In this short blog post we’ll describe the change and our observations across Fastly's network.Industry insightsSecurity