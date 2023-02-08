Arun Kumar is a Senior Security Researcher at Fastly, with a focus on bot management & anti-fraud products.

DDoS in February Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance. March 06, 2025 Security Industry insights

DDoS in January Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security. February 06, 2025 Security Industry insights

Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security. July 09, 2024 Security

How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge. February 23, 2024 Compute + 3 more

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023 August 03, 2023 Security + 2 more

CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability June 09, 2023 Security