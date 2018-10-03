Barry O'Reilly
Business Advisor, Entrepreneur, and Author
Barry O’Reilly is a business advisor, entrepreneur, and author who has pioneered the intersection of business model innovation, product development, organizational design, and culture transformation. Barry is author of Unlearn: Let Go of Past Success to Achieve Extraordinary Results (out Nov 23, 2018), and bestseller Lean Enterprise: How High Performance Organizations Innovate at Scale — part of the Eric Ries series, and a HBR must-read for CEOs. He writes for The Economist, and is faculty at Singularity University.
Accelerate your digital transformation
Barry O'Reilly
Digital transformation is one of the most-discussed topics at executive events — but what does it really mean for businesses? We'll explore the right framework for businesses of all kinds to think through digital transformation, and how to move control and capability to the edge of your organization.