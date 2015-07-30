Blake Crosby
Manager, Network Operations Center at Fastly
Blake is an operations engineer at Fastly. Previously, he was part of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation team for over twelve years working in the fast paced news and media environment. During this time he kept one of Canada’s most important websites available during major news events. His intimate knowledge of web performance ensures that Fastly stays ahead of the curve with emerging technologies.
How Fastly builds POPs
Blake Crosby
Building a new point of presence (POP) from scratch involves all of the engineering groups within Fastly. Our data center infrastructure (DCI) team spearheads and coordinates the POP build from hardware procurement to putting the POP into production and serving traffic.Performance+ 2 more