Blithe Rocher
Software Engineer, API team
Blithe Rocher works as part of Fastly’s core engineering team to build the customer-facing Configuration API. Prior to becoming a developer, she received a PhD in physical chemistry from the University of Southern California. When she’s not crafting web applications, she spends time traveling, riding her bike, or with her dog Nola.
-
Microservices war stories
Blithe Rocher
The popularity of implementing microservices in today’s application landscape continues to rise. There have been countless success stories focused on migrating from a monolithic architecture (a single large application stored in one code repository) to microservices, in which parts of application logic are broken into smaller functional services.DevOpsEngineering