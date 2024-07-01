Brad Benvenuti
Director, Engineering - Observability Products, Fastly
Brad Benvenuti is a Director of Engineering at Fastly, where he leads the development of observability products. Brad has spent over 15 years enjoying the challenges of software engineering. Prior to Fastly, he was an engineering leader at StockX and a software engineer at Netflix. Brad can be found in Michigan, where he wishes it was always summer and he enjoys spending time outside, biking, and playing with his kids.
