Brandon Hsieh

At Fastly, we recognize that our edge cloud platform is an extension of your critical infrastructure and data flows. That means you may rightfully have questions about how we protect the data you share with us and how we can support your own security and compliance obligations. We view meeting those needs as part of our core values of transparency and trustworthiness. Today, we are happy to announce that Fastly has completed a Type 2 Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) examination for the management and monitoring of our edge cloud platform.