Brandon Hsieh
Senior Director of Technology Compliance, Fastly
As Senior Director of Technology Compliance at Fastly, Brandon helps align technology and data management processes with audit requirements, customer expectations, and DevOps conventions. He has previously worked at companies like Ernst & Young and American Express, holding positions ranging from external auditor to internal advisor at various points in his career. Brandon holds a BS in Management Information Systems from Brigham Young University.
-
Fastly delivers SOC 2 Type 2 for entire platform
Brandon Hsieh
At Fastly, we recognize that our edge cloud platform is an extension of your critical infrastructure and data flows. That means you may rightfully have questions about how we protect the data you share with us and how we can support your own security and compliance obligations. We view meeting those needs as part of our core values of transparency and trustworthiness. Today, we are happy to announce that Fastly has completed a Type 2 Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) examination for the management and monitoring of our edge cloud platform.