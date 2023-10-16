Back to blog

Brix Gomez

Senior CSOC Analyst, Fastly

Brix Gomez is a CSOC Analyst in the Fastly US Region. He has been in the InfoSec industry for 8 years where he has held various positions dealing with both on-premises and web application security. Brix enjoys helping customers utilize Fastly's products to mitigate attacks and improve their security posture. Aside from professional life, Brix is passionate about reading and practicing martial arts.

