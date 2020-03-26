Catharine leads the Capacity Planning and Tools team at Fastly and brings more than fifteen years of experience building network and datacenter infrastructure to the challenge of scaling quickly and safely. Her fully-remote crew of data scientists and software engineers builds forecasting tools to help Fastly stay ahead of our customer growth and support our best and brightest hopes for a modern trustworthy internet. When not trying to predict the future, she’s often knitting extremely complicated sweaters and coming up with ridiculous puns.