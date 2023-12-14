Charlie Bricknell
Senior CSOC Analyst
Charlie Bricknell is a Senior CSOC Analyst in the Fastly EMEA Region. He has worked in various roles in the industry dealing with security threats in their many forms. Charlie enjoys researching new threats and developing innovative ways to detect and mitigate them for Fastly's customers. Outside of his professional life, Charlie is passionate about climbing and photography.
-
Cyber 5 Threat Insights
Simran Khalsa, Charlie Bricknell, + 1 more
To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites.Industry insights+ 2 more