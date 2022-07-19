Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Chris Buckley

Principal Sales Engineer, Fastly

Chris Buckley is a Principal Sales Engineer at Fastly, who has built and managed internet-scale systems and infrastructure for over 20 years. He brings a depth of knowledge in leading various digital and cloud transformations in the Media & Entertainment space. Before joining Fastly, Chris was the Director of DevOps at Business Insider (now Insider, Inc.), and Opti9 Technologies overseeing tier 3 systems support and NOC teams.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025