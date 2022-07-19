Chris Buckley
Principal Sales Engineer, Fastly
Chris Buckley is a Principal Sales Engineer at Fastly, who has built and managed internet-scale systems and infrastructure for over 20 years. He brings a depth of knowledge in leading various digital and cloud transformations in the Media & Entertainment space. Before joining Fastly, Chris was the Director of DevOps at Business Insider (now Insider, Inc.), and Opti9 Technologies overseeing tier 3 systems support and NOC teams.
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Chris Buckley
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you
Chris Buckley, John Agger
There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business.StreamingWebAssembly