As a Principal Software Engineer at Fastly, Chris works on core compiler engineering in Cranelift, including integrating it into the wider Compute@Edge infrastructure. He led a recent effort to develop a new compiler backend in Cranelift to improve performance, compile speed, security, and maintainability. Before Fastly, he worked on Cranelift and on the SpiderMonkey JavaScript JIT at Mozilla. Chris holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, where he did research on compilers, static and dynamic analysis, and before that, on computer architecture.
Speeding up JavaScript on Compute
Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers.Compute+ 2 more
Cranelift vetted for secure sandboxing in Compute@Edge | Fastly
Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to provide sandbox security functionality.Industry insights+ 3 more
Prevent Wasm Compiler Bugs Early | Fastly
We recently discovered a compiler bug in part of the WebAssembly compiler that we use for Compute@Edge, that could have allowed a WebAssembly module to access memory outside of its sandboxed heap. But because of the people, processes, and tools we have in place, the bug was caught and patched on our infrastructure before it was exploited.SecurityWebAssembly