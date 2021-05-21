As a Principal Software Engineer at Fastly, Chris works on core compiler engineering in Cranelift, including integrating it into the wider Compute@Edge infrastructure. He led a recent effort to develop a new compiler backend in Cranelift to improve performance, compile speed, security, and maintainability. Before Fastly, he worked on Cranelift and on the SpiderMonkey JavaScript JIT at Mozilla. Chris holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, where he did research on compilers, static and dynamic analysis, and before that, on computer architecture.