How Fastly Chooses POP Locations
Chris Hendrie
Build a network that can scale indefinitely, be managed by a small crew of skilled ops and network engineers, and handle current web traffic and the next generation of protocols. Sounds impossible, right?
Not true.
When planning a major content delivery network, you’d think that it would make sense to put your equipment where the most people are, right?
