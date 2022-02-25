Christina Nguyen is the Director of Events at Fastly, where she builds experiences that strive to engage, connect, and inspire the amazing humans who make up Fastly and our community. Before Fastly, she ran event operations at Informa Tech for conferences such as Black Hat and GDC, and ran public relations at Edelman for companies like Juniper Networks, Adobe, and Samsung. In her free time, you can find her chasing her two-year-old son Teddy (yes, named after the president) or engaging in heavy debate about the Oxford comma.