The Customer Enablement Team
The Customer Enablement Team designs, develops, and implements digital learning experiences that empower our customers to take their learning to new heights. The team creates customer-focused, reality-based educational content that encourages every learner to advance their skills, expand their usage, and innovate with Fastly. Meet the team: - Christine Bonthius, Manager, Customer Enablement. - Ryan Cole, Technical Training Manager
Fastly Academy: on-demand learning at your fingertips.
The Customer Enablement Team
Fastly Academy, our new on-demand learning center, contains lessons for learners of all levels. It's one more way we're helping you work — and expand your skills — the way that fits you best.