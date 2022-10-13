Back to blog

Daniel Hampton

Sr. Solutions Architect, Fastly

Daniel is a Sr. Solutions Architect at Fastly where he is responsible for assisting customers in the post-sales process by delivering a pragmatic and effective application security experience. Daniel recently joined Fastly through the Signal Sciences acquisition. He has spent a total of 16 years in the enterprise security space, covering database, web application and container security, policy management and managed services for small-to-medium businesses.

