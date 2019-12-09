Davin Camara
Vice President, Infrastructure Engineering, Fastly
Davin Camara is the Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering at Fastly, where he leads the engineering and sourcing of Fastly’s compute, network, and datacenter platform. Prior to joining Fastly, Davin was the Director of Hardware Engineering at Salesforce, where he created the Hardware Innovation and Test Lab.
30 Years of Web: Future Demands
Davin Camara
As we look back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the website, it’s also worth thinking about the next 30 years. There are a couple of areas where we — as engineers, developers, and builders in general — can champion innovation, mainly around architecture and security.Industry insights+ 5 more
How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose
Kat Diamantine, Davin Camara
Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.Edge network+ 3 more