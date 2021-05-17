Deanna Barshop is a member of the technical writing team at Fastly, where she helps update and maintain content at docs.fastly.com. She is just as passionate about researching and documenting the internal workings of the docs team as she is the Fastly product. Deanna is a life-long Chicago resident, who previously studied writing, rhetoric, and discourse at DePaul University, as well as writing docs at Relativity. When not writing, you can find Deanna baking sweet treats.