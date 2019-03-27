Dragana Damjanovic
Software engineer, Mozilla
Dragana Damjanovic is the networking module owner of the Mozilla platform. She is responsible for the Firefox’s implementation of HTTP, HTTP/2, WebSockets, DNS, cache, and more, as well as being involved in the design and implementation of many networking features. Dragana holds a PhD degree in Computer Science. Her research focused on computer networks, transport layer protocols, protocol design, protocol analysis, and modelling.
Supercharging Server Timing with HTTP trailers
Hooman Beheshti, Dragana Damjanovic
Server Timing is a great mechanism for collecting new performance metrics in the browser. Fastly and Firefox have teamed up to make them even more powerful by adding support for using Server Timing with HTTP trailers.