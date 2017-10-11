Eric Hodel
Principal Engineer
Eric Hodel is a Principal Engineer who has worked on Fastly’s WAF, API and developer tools. In the past he’s worked on many open-source projects including the Ruby language, it’s package manager RubyGems and documentation tool RDoc. In his free time he’s exploring woodworking in a tiny garage.
Building the Fastly WAF
Eric Hodel, Jose Nazario, PhD
In keeping with our security team’s vision for defending the modern web, we launched our Web Application Firewall (WAF) to help our customers secure their sites and applications while providing reliable online experiences for their users. In this post, two of the engineers who built our WAF will take you on a deep dive into the tech behind it, exploring how we built a performant, highly configurable, and comprehensive solution to secure customers’ infrastructure.Security+ 2 more