Eric Hodel, Jose Nazario, PhD

In keeping with our security team’s vision for defending the modern web, we launched our Web Application Firewall (WAF) to help our customers secure their sites and applications while providing reliable online experiences for their users. In this post, two of the engineers who built our WAF will take you on a deep dive into the tech behind it, exploring how we built a performant, highly configurable, and comprehensive solution to secure customers’ infrastructure.