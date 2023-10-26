Farzam has been with Fastly over 4 years and worked more than 16 years in the InfoSec Industry. Farzam is responsible for managing key customers security initiatives and he is the primary technical point of contact for Next-Gen WAF and DDoS mitigation. Farzam is based in the Bay Area and supports North American customers from a wide range of business sectors. Farzam is passionate about making sure Fastly customers' App/Web endpoints are protected, best practice rules are in place and loves engaging with customers.