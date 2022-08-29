The Fastly Security Research Team focuses on ensuring our customers have the tools and data available to them to keep their systems secure. They analyze and ultimately help prevent attacks at Fastly scale. The team is a group of behind-the-scenes security experts who are here to help you stay on the cutting edge of the ever-evolving security landscape.

Page 1 of 2

CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js Matthew Mathur, Fastly Security Research Team A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now. March 26, 2025 Security

DDoS in February Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance. March 06, 2025 Security Industry insights

DDoS in January Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security. February 06, 2025 Security Industry insights

DDoS in December Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance. January 10, 2025 Security Industry insights

Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security. July 09, 2024 Security

Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator Simran Khalsa, Fastly Security Research Team Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment. June 26, 2024 DevOps + 3 more

Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000. May 29, 2024 Security Industry insights

How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge. February 23, 2024 Compute + 3 more

Cyber 5 Threat Insights Simran Khalsa, Charlie Bricknell, + 1 more To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites. December 14, 2023 Industry insights + 2 more

WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits. December 13, 2023 DevOps + 2 more

Patch that Vuln! Identify, Triage, and Qualify CVEs Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate inevitability. However, when using a WAF there are options for your security teams while waiting for a patch. November 20, 2023 Security + 2 more

CVE-2023-30534: Insecure Deserialization in Cacti prior to 1.2.25 Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur We have discovered two instances of insecure deserialization in Cacti versions prior to 1.2.25, tracked as CVE-2023-30534. October 03, 2023 Security

Back to Basics: Directory Traversal Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur In this post, we'll explore the application vulnerability directory traversal. What is it and how can you protect your apps from it? August 22, 2023 Security

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023 August 03, 2023 Security + 2 more

Back to Basics: OS Command Injection Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur What is an OS Command Injection? In this blog, we'll explore the web application vulnerability, OS Command Injection, and how to prevent it. July 11, 2023 Security

CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability June 09, 2023 Security

Command Injection CVE-2021-25296: A Deep Dive Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur NagiosXI versions 5.5.6 to 5.7.5 are vulnerable to three different instances of command injection. February 28, 2023 Security Industry insights

Examining Chrome's TLS ClientHello Permutation | Fastly Jonathan Foote, Arun Kumar, + 2 more On January 20th, Chrome shipped an update that changed the profile of one of the most popular TLS client fingerprinting algorithms, JA3. In this short blog post we’ll describe the change and our observations across Fastly's network. February 08, 2023 Industry insights Security

Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities. October 19, 2022 DevOps + 2 more