Fastly Security Research Team
The Fastly Security Research Team focuses on ensuring our customers have the tools and data available to them to keep their systems secure. They analyze and ultimately help prevent attacks at Fastly scale. The team is a group of behind-the-scenes security experts who are here to help you stay on the cutting edge of the ever-evolving security landscape.
CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js
Matthew Mathur, Fastly Security Research Team
A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now.Security
DDoS in February
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.SecurityIndustry insights
DDoS in January
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.SecurityIndustry insights
DDoS in December
Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more
Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance.SecurityIndustry insights
Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover
Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team
Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security.Security
Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator
Simran Khalsa, Fastly Security Research Team
Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment.DevOps+ 3 more
Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more
We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.SecurityIndustry insights
How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing
Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team
In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge.Compute+ 3 more
Cyber 5 Threat Insights
Simran Khalsa, Charlie Bricknell, + 1 more
To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites.Industry insights+ 2 more
WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa
We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits.DevOps+ 2 more
Patch that Vuln! Identify, Triage, and Qualify CVEs
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa
Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate inevitability. However, when using a WAF there are options for your security teams while waiting for a patch.Security+ 2 more
CVE-2023-30534: Insecure Deserialization in Cacti prior to 1.2.25
Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur
We have discovered two instances of insecure deserialization in Cacti versions prior to 1.2.25, tracked as CVE-2023-30534.Security
Back to Basics: Directory Traversal
Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur
In this post, we'll explore the application vulnerability directory traversal. What is it and how can you protect your apps from it?Security
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023Security+ 2 more
Back to Basics: OS Command Injection
Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur
What is an OS Command Injection? In this blog, we'll explore the web application vulnerability, OS Command Injection, and how to prevent it.Security
CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more
What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection VulnerabilitySecurity
Command Injection CVE-2021-25296: A Deep Dive
Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur
NagiosXI versions 5.5.6 to 5.7.5 are vulnerable to three different instances of command injection.SecurityIndustry insights
Examining Chrome's TLS ClientHello Permutation | Fastly
Jonathan Foote, Arun Kumar, + 2 more
On January 20th, Chrome shipped an update that changed the profile of one of the most popular TLS client fingerprinting algorithms, JA3. In this short blog post we’ll describe the change and our observations across Fastly's network.Industry insightsSecurity
Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa
Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities.DevOps+ 2 more
Automating and Defending Nefarious Automation
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa
If your application is on the internet, chances are it has been subjected to nefarious automation. These events can include many different attacks – including content scraping, credential stuffing, application DDoS, web form abuse, token guessing, and more.Security