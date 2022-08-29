Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly Security Research Team

Fastly Security Research Team, Fastly

The Fastly Security Research Team focuses on ensuring our customers have the tools and data available to them to keep their systems secure. They analyze and ultimately help prevent attacks at Fastly scale. The team is a group of behind-the-scenes security experts who are here to help you stay on the cutting edge of the ever-evolving security landscape.

Page 1 of 2

  • CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js

    Matthew Mathur, Fastly Security Research Team

    A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now.

    Security

  • DDoS in February

    Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more

    Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • DDoS in January

    Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more

    Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • DDoS in December

    Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more

    Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover

    Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team

    Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security.

    Security

  • Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator

    Simran Khalsa, Fastly Security Research Team

    Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more

    We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing

    Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team

    In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge.

    Compute
    + 3 more

  • Cyber 5 Threat Insights

    Simran Khalsa, Charlie Bricknell, + 1 more

    To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites.

    Industry insights
    + 2 more
    An illustration of a yellow, shining shield with a cracking gray shield peeling off of it

  • WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa

    We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Patch that Vuln! Identify, Triage, and Qualify CVEs

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa

    Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate inevitability. However, when using a WAF there are options for your security teams while waiting for a patch.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • CVE-2023-30534: Insecure Deserialization in Cacti prior to 1.2.25

    Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur

    We have discovered two instances of insecure deserialization in Cacti versions prior to 1.2.25, tracked as CVE-2023-30534.

    Security

  • Back to Basics: Directory Traversal

    Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur

    In this post, we'll explore the application vulnerability directory traversal. What is it and how can you protect your apps from it?

    Security

  • Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more

    Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023

    Security
    + 2 more

  • Back to Basics: OS Command Injection

    Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur

    What is an OS Command Injection? In this blog, we'll explore the web application vulnerability, OS Command Injection, and how to prevent it.

    Security

  • CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more

    What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability

    Security

  • Command Injection CVE-2021-25296: A Deep Dive

    Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur

    NagiosXI versions 5.5.6 to 5.7.5 are vulnerable to three different instances of command injection.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • Examining Chrome's TLS ClientHello Permutation | Fastly

    Jonathan Foote, Arun Kumar, + 2 more

    On January 20th, Chrome shipped an update that changed the profile of one of the most popular TLS client fingerprinting algorithms, JA3. In this short blog post we’ll describe the change and our observations across Fastly's network.

    Industry insights
    Security

  • Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa

    Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Automating and Defending Nefarious Automation

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa

    If your application is on the internet, chances are it has been subjected to nefarious automation. These events can include many different attacks – including content scraping, credential stuffing, application DDoS, web form abuse, token guessing, and more.

    Security
Fastly
© Fastly 2025