Back to blog
Fernando Crespo Gravalos
Principal Software Engineer, Cloud & Containers
Fernando is a Principal SRE Engineer at Fastly with over 10 years of experience in systems programming and cloud-native infrastructure. A contributor to the open-source community and a KubeCon speaker, he currently leads reliability efforts for Fastly’s internal Kubernetes platform. When he isn't hardening the stack, he's likely building new tools to make deployments safer and faster.
-
Reliable Deployments for Large Kubernetes Fleet
Struggling to scale GitOps? Discover how Fastly moved beyond standard Kubernetes tools to build a custom ArgoCD orchestration layer for safe, global multi-cluster rollouts.