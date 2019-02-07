Frank Denis
Software Engineer
Frank Denis is a software engineer on Fastly’s isolation team. Previously, he worked as a security researcher at OVH, fighting cybercrime to make the Internet a safer place. Besides computer security, Frank’s interests include digital image processing, applied cryptography, and constantly contributing to open source software.
-
Guide for C and Rust programmers
Frank Denis
Recently we launched Fastly Terrarium, a multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform where you can experiment with edge technology. Now, for those well-versed in C and Rust, we'll explore WebAssembly memory management and implementation.Engineering+ 2 more