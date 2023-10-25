Frederik Deweerdt
Engineering - Edge Systems, Fastly
With more than two decades of expertise in large-scale system programming, networking, and anti-abuse, Frederik is a Distinguished Engineer in Fastly's Network Systems group. His role involves supporting the network's efficiency and safeguarding against security threats.
How Fastly Protects its customers from Massive DDoS threats including the novel Rapid Reset attack
Frederik Deweerdt, Marcus Barczak, + 2 more
The Rapid Reset DDoS attack did not affect Fastly traffic because we can automatically detect and defend against attacks that others can’t.Engineering+ 3 more