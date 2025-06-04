Gary Harrison
Staff Detection Engineer at Fastly
Gary Harrison is a Staff Detection Engineer at Fastly, where he builds logic and automation to identify and respond to threats. His passion is in security automation because he’s spent far too much time repeating the same simple tasks throughout his 15 years in the field. Previously, he was an engineer at Dropbox and a consultant at Mandiant and Rapid7, and he’s seen a little bit of everything that defensive operations have to offer.
-
Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code
Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more
Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator.DevOps+ 2 more