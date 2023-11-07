Inés Sombra
VP of Engineering, Core Systems, Fastly
Ines Sombra is a VP of Engineering at Fastly, where she spends her time helping the Web go faster. Ines holds an M.S. in Computology with an emphasis on Cheesy 80’s Rock Ballads. She has a fondness for steak, fernet, and running after a toddler who won't stay put.
