Inés Sombra

VP of Engineering, Core Systems, Fastly

Ines Sombra is a VP of Engineering at Fastly, where she spends her time helping the Web go faster. Ines holds an M.S. in Computology with an emphasis on Cheesy 80’s Rock Ballads. She has a fondness for steak, fernet, and running after a toddler who won't stay put.

  • Preventing outages with resilient architectures

    Laura Thomson, Inés Sombra, + 1 more

    Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance.

    Industry insights
    + 3 more
