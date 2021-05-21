iximeow
Staff Software Engineer on Lucet and WebAssembly
ixi is a staff software manager at Fastly, working on Compute@Edge. Prior to Fastly, ixi was involved in security spaces, leading the development of software to support malware analysis, reverse engineering, and a dash of vulnerability hunting.
Prevent Wasm Compiler Bugs Early | Fastly
iximeow, Chris Fallin
We recently discovered a compiler bug in part of the WebAssembly compiler that we use for Compute@Edge, that could have allowed a WebAssembly module to access memory outside of its sandboxed heap. But because of the people, processes, and tools we have in place, the bug was caught and patched on our infrastructure before it was exploited.SecurityWebAssembly