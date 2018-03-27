Jake Lumetta
Co-founder, CEO, ButterCMS
Jake Lumetta is the CEO of ButterCMS where he obsesses about saving engineers from CMSs of old. Prior to Butter, he led engineering at an energy marketplace startup that was acquired, where he encountered the pains of integrating with a traditional CMS.
-
ButterCMS builds reliable API | Fastly
Jake Lumetta
Without realizing it, many of us are building single points of failure into our stack. Fastly customer ButterCMS requires near-100% uptime for their customers, but after multiple outages nearly crippled their business, they became “obsessed” with eliminating single points of failure. Read on to learn how they use Fastly and other digital strategies to make sure they keep their customers’ websites up and running.Customers+ 2 more