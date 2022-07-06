James Sherry
Senior Product Manager, Fastly
James is a Senior Product Manager, focused on ensuring the highest satisfaction and success for the top global media brands at Fastly. Before joining Fastly, he worked at Wowza Media Systems, and has over 14 years of experience specializing in streaming and digital media, telecom, and network services. When not working, James enjoys spending time with family, skiing, trail running, traveling, and more.
Brotli: Compressing Data Efficiently | Fastly
As the importance of web performance is clear, more and more are adopting standardized metrics for measuring performance like Core Web Vitals that provide standard quality signals to track.DevOpsPerformance
Four reasons you should try Fastly’s Image Optimizer
Major brands with strong web presences like The Guardian and Big Cartel rely on Image Optimizer to serve pixel-perfect images on the fly. Here are four reasons why you should try it out too.PlatformProduct