James White is a graduate of both the University of Southern California (USC) and the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE). At Fastly, he leads Global Inclusion and Diversity programs, and guides a broad range of stakeholders as they embark on unique learning journeys related to inclusion, diversity, and equity. Prior to joining Fastly, James spent his career in education as a teacher, school leader, program manager, and HR leader, and still very much considers himself an educator today. James always strives to encourage people to dream with ambition and lead with conviction, and in his spare time, he loves cooking, baking, reading, volleyball, and spending time on the beach.